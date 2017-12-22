Prepare Swiftly To Avoid Brexit Pain, EIOPA Urges Insurers

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 22, 2017, 11:48 AM GMT) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator has told insurers to decide swiftly whether to set up third-country branches in Britain or the European Union, urging firms to make “realistic” plans to keep serving cross-border policyholders after Brexit.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority told companies that they should be fully prepared for the U.K. to crash out of the EU without a trade deal in place. Firms should consider all options, including transferring their U.K.-based cross-border contracts into a subsidiary on the continent, as Britain prepares to leave the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular