Prepare Swiftly To Avoid Brexit Pain, EIOPA Urges Insurers

Law360, London (December 22, 2017, 11:48 AM GMT) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator has told insurers to decide swiftly whether to set up third-country branches in Britain or the European Union, urging firms to make “realistic” plans to keep serving cross-border policyholders after Brexit.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority told companies that they should be fully prepared for the U.K. to crash out of the EU without a trade deal in place. Firms should consider all options, including transferring their U.K.-based cross-border contracts into a subsidiary on the continent, as Britain prepares to leave the...

