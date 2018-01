Ex-UBS Trader Challenges FCA Ban In UK Court

Law360, London (January 2, 2018, 12:43 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a former UBS AG trader began court proceedings in London on Tuesday to fight the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to ban him from the financial sector, claiming that the regulator has made a “serious mistake,” as his actions were neither dishonest nor reckless.



Arif Hussein, former head of the pound sterling interest rates desk at UBS, is appealing an FCA decision in April 2016 to prohibit him from from taking any regulated role in the U.K. financial services industry. He was alleged to have...

