'Posh' Manhattan Bar Sues 'Basic' NC Spot Over Name

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 2:28 PM EST) -- The owners of Bathtub Gin, a Manhattan bar they describe as "posh" and "upscale," sued The Bathtub Gin, a North Carolina bar they describe as "basic," on Sunday in New York federal court, claiming their rival infringes their registered marks and hurts their brand.



Filo Promotions Inc., which owns Bathtub Gin in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, filed the suit against The Bathtub Gin, alleging the Mooresville, North Carolina-based bar features national bands and profits from its recognition on TripAdvisor and other social media, even though...

To view the full article, register now.