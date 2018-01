DACA Plaintiffs Oppose Appeal But Willing To Pause Discovery

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 2:17 PM EST) -- Applicants for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Saturday told a New York federal judge that although they oppose immediate appeal of a decision refusing to dismiss their challenge of DACA’s impending termination, they have no problem with a “short stay” on discovery.



The DACA recipients and the advocacy group Make the Road New York have until Wednesday to submit their brief contesting the Trump administration’s request for certification of an immediate, or interlocutory, appeal to the Second Circuit seeking dismissal. In the meantime,...

