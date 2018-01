Total, CNPC Awarded $13.7M In Tajikistan Oil Project Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has ordered a Tethys Petroleum subsidiary to pay Total E&P Tajikistan B.V. and CNPC Central Asia B.V. $13.7 million for violating a joint operating agreement pertaining to oil and gas exploration and production rights in Tajikistan.



Tethys said in an announcement Saturday it did not expect the International Chamber of Commerce’s decision to have a significant effect on its cash flow or financial positions because it is not responsible for the obligations of its subsidiary, Kulob Petroleum Limited.



“Since Kulob is unable to...

