Ace Needn't Fill Cleanup Coverage Gaps, NY Justices Hear

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- An Ace Ltd. insurer told New York's highest court on Tuesday it shouldn't be required to pay a National Grid PLC unit's costs to clean up contamination at manufactured gas plants attributed to years when no pollution liability insurance was available in the marketplace, saying a ruling to the contrary would violate the clear terms of its policies.



Arguing for Ace unit Century Indemnity Co. before the New York Court of Appeals, Jonathan D. Hacker of O'Melveny & Myers LLP said the state justices should affirm...

To view the full article, register now.