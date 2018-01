Blind People Got Short Shrift In Currency Fight: DC Circ.

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court has revived a suit against the U.S. Treasury on behalf of blind people and others who have trouble reading numbers on paper currency, saying a lower court judge didn’t give enough scrutiny to the government’s claim that it would cost too much to comply with the law.



The American Council of the Blind sued the Treasury in 2002 and won an injunction in 2008 that required the agency to provide “meaningful access” to paper money for visually impaired and blind people, but...

