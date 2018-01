Customers Duped By Sweepstakes Mailers Win Class Cert.

Law360, Springfield (January 3, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted class certification to consumers suing TD Bank and HMI Industries for sending them "scratcher" sweepstakes cards saying they had won a prize, and then requiring them to invite sales associates into their homes before they could claim that prize.



U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle certified the class of consumers who were fooled into thinking they had won a prize, but then were led into signing up for unwanted credit cards to buy unwanted vacuums and air purifiers from Ohio-based...

