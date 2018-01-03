ECB Backs EU Plans To Improve Quality Of Data Reporting

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank has said it supports measures proposed by the European Commission for improving quality and consistency in the way EU businesses report their financial statistics.



The proposed measures will provide “fit-for-purpose statistics to formulate and monitor Union policies that affect businesses, while keeping the reporting burden on these businesses to a minimum,” the ECB said in its response to the Commission on Tuesday.



The draft regulation, known as the framework regulation integrating business statistics, is intended to streamline and simplify the way in which firms...

