ECB Says Stats Overhaul Must Meet Recognized Standards

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 1:55 PM GMT) -- Measures proposed by the European Commission to improve quality and consistency in the way EU businesses report their financial statistics should continue to follow internationally recognized standards, the European Central Bank has said.



The changes proposed by the Commission involve updates to collecting statistics on balance of payment, known as BOP, and "international investment position," or IIP. The central bank’s input to the changes is seen as important as the ECB collects BOP and IIP information from the bloc's national competent authorities.



“It is of the utmost importance...

To view the full article, register now.