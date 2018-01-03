Reinsurer Buying 4 Gibraltar Rivals To Help Beat Brexit
Qatar Reinsurance Co. Ltd. said it has signed a sales purchase agreement to buy Markerstudy Insurance Co. Ltd., Zenith Insurance PLC, St Julians Insurance Co. Ltd. and Ultimate Insurance Co. Ltd.
The firms, which are all part of the Markerstudy Group, are based in the British overseas territory just off southern Spain. Qatar Re said their location will...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login