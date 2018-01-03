Reinsurer Buying 4 Gibraltar Rivals To Help Beat Brexit

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 5:20 PM GMT) -- Bermuda-based reinsurer Qatar Re revealed on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy four Gibraltar-based rivals in a move that will help preserve its U.K. business beyond Brexit.

Qatar Reinsurance Co. Ltd. said it has signed a sales purchase agreement to buy Markerstudy Insurance Co. Ltd., Zenith Insurance PLC, St Julians Insurance Co. Ltd. and Ultimate Insurance Co. Ltd.

The firms, which are all part of the Markerstudy Group, are based in the British overseas territory just off southern Spain. Qatar Re said their location will...
