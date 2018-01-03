Harrison Street Sells Student Housing Portfolio For $1B

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 1:55 PM EST) -- Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital sold a 22-property student housing portfolio to Scion Student Communities for approximately $1 billion, the investment firm announced Wednesday.



Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC, a real estate investment firm focusing on education, health care and storage, said that it will sell the 22-property portfolio to Scion Student Communities LP, a joint venture formed by The Scion Group LLC, GIC Private Ltd. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The portfolio contains 12,000 beds across 18 states on 20 university...

