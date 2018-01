Mnuchin Says US Territories Don't Belong On Tax 'Blacklist'

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged the European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs Council to rethink the inclusion of the U.S. territories of American Samoa and Guam on the EU’s blacklist of alleged tax havens, according to a letter obtained by Law360 on Wednesday.



The two territories were among 17 jurisdictions that the council said were “uncooperative on tax matters” in a blacklist released early last month. In objecting to the inclusion of American Samoa and Guam on the list, which opens them to possible economic sanctions,...

