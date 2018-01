Israeli Court Nixes Arbitration Clause In Real Estate Row

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- Israel's top court has refused to enforce an arbitration clause calling for disputes between an Israeli investor and a Florida-based developer relating to a German real estate project to be arbitrated in Israel, concluding that the underlying dispute is not sufficiently connected to the country.



Berger Singerman partner James Gassenheimer told Law360 on Wednesday that the Israeli Supreme Court concluded in a 2-1 opinion issued on Dec. 29 that the developer, Michael Flacks, could not be forced to arbitrate in Israel the dispute with Stephen Bisk,...

