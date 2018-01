Duane Morris Nabs Former Sedgwick Trial Pros In Calif.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired a pair of former Sedgwick LLP trial lawyers to bolster its West Coast presence in its second batch of hires from the defunct firm, adding the new partners in its San Francisco and Los Angeles offices, according to a Wednesday announcement.



Trial veterans Michael Fox and Robert Kum are following in the footsteps of several former Sedgwick colleagues in joining Duane Morris in California as the firm aims to bolster its litigation capabilities in the state, according to its announcement....

To view the full article, register now.