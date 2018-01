Texas Appeals Court Tosses $2.9M Judgment Against Oil Cos.

Law360, Houston (January 3, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Texas state appeals court on Wednesday tossed a $2.9 million default judgment against two oil and gas exploration companies and a holding company, finding that they were never properly served with the complaint or notices of default in the underlying breach of contract lawsuit.



The Fourth Court of Appeals overturned a May 2014 default judgment obtained by Christopher Lenahan, doing business as CPL Services, against Michael Macs, High Cotton Holdings LLC, Ranger O&G Operating LLC and Ranger Exploration Corp. According to the opinion, Lenahan filed...

