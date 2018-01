FIFA Convictions A Shot Across The Bow Of Sports Corruption

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- After U.S. prosecutors last month secured convictions of two former South American soccer officials in the first trial from the U.S. FIFA corruption probe, others in soccer and other international sports organizations should be wary of potential further U.S.-led probes into an industry rife with corruption allegations.



Defense attorneys for former Brazilian soccer federation President Jose Maria Marin speak with reporters last month after a jury found him guilty on six corruption-related charges in the first trial stemming from the U.S.-led FIFA corruption probe. (Law360) Late...

