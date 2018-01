FCA To Adjust Fees Plan to Avoid Heavier Hit To Some Firms

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 4:32 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority proposed making changes to the way the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is funded on Thursday, saying it had realized that its planned overhaul of the levy system would unfairly hit some life and pensions intermediaries.



The FCA said its plans to bring the start of the FSCS’s compensation levy year forward by three months — to April 1, 2018 — could mean that some retail firms specializing in life and pensions intermediation may have to pay more into the scheme's funds over...

