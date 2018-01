Insurer Ordered To Pay Up Over Unfinished Studios

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 6:09 PM GMT) -- HCC International Insurance Co. Ltd is liable to pay more than £380,000 ($514,995) to a student accommodation company after a construction firm it hired to build new studios went bankrupt before the job was done, the High Court in London has ruled.



Justice Peter Coulson handed victory to Ziggurat (Claremont Place) LLP on Dec. 20, after builders County Contractors (U.K.) Ltd. entered insolvency in 2016. The firm collapsed before it could complete the new studios for Ziggurat in Newcastle Upon Tyne, a city in northern England. ...

