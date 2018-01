Landlord Slams Insurer's Bid To Dodge 'Cannabis Factory' Loss

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 3:13 PM GMT) -- The owner of a house that was allegedly damaged by tenants who police suspected were using it as a cannabis farm has described claims by Direct Line Insurance Group PLC that it was not party to an insurance policy covering loss and damage to the property as “devoid of truth.”



Caroline Tighe, who owns the five-bedroom in Hounslow, west London, alleged in documents filed with the High Court in London that Direct Line made misleading statements and misrepresented that the policy was provided by an authorized...

