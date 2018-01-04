Deposit Protector Cops To Mishandling Arch Cru Claims

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 4:55 PM GMT) -- Britain’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme admitted on Thursday to making a series of mistakes in handling thousands of compensation payments for investors in the failed Arch Cru investment funds.

The scheme, known as FSCS, which protects consumer bank deposits, said in its latest newsletter that it was attempting to claw back around £700,000 ($948,000) in overpayments made to almost 1,000 investors in the fund, which was suspended in 2009 amid concerns over its liquidity.

The FSCS said it had dealt with under-payments of around £814,000 it...
