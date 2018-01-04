UK Financial Compensation Scheme Admits Claims Mishandling
The scheme, known as FSCS, which protects consumer bank deposits, said in its latest newsletter that it was attempting to claw back around £700,000 ($948,000) in overpayments made to almost 1,000 investors in the fund, which was suspended in 2009 amid concerns over its liquidity.
The FSCS said it had dealt with under-payments of around £814,000 it...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login