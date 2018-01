Law Firm Dubs Watchstone's Defense In £637M Suit 'Irrelevant'

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 3:54 PM GMT) -- Slater and Gordon LLP, which is suing Watchstone Group PLC for £637 million ($863 million) for breach of warranty and fraudulent misrepresentation, has dismissed the insurance and technology company’s defense as “legally irrelevant.”



The Australian law firm rebuffed arguments from the company formerly known as Quindell in a filing at the High Court in London. It is the latest salvo in a courtroom battle that began after Slater and Gordon reached a disastrous deal to acquire a division of the U.K. company in March 2015....

