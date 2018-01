Deutsche Bank Rejects Claims Botched Lease Was Its Fault

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 6:42 PM GMT) -- Deutsche Bank AG has dismissed claims made by Black Morgan LLP that the bank’s negligence contributed to it entering a property deed arranged by the law firm that left the German lender facing liabilities as the property's freeholder without the benefit of income from a lease held by its tenant, according to a High Court filing seen by Law360 on Thursday.



The bank is suing Blake Morgan for around £8.3 million ($11.2 million) over claims that the law firm was negligent when arranging a deed entered by...

To view the full article, register now.