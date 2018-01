EU Lawmakers Mull Tweaks To Professional Licensing Plan

Law360, London (January 4, 2018, 9:25 PM GMT) -- Members of the European Parliament on Thursday proposed amendments to a draft EU law on the oversight of professional services, adding more criteria to the tests member states must apply to show their approach to regulation in sectors such as finance and the legal industry does not unduly burden professionals from other states.



The suggested changes to the draft legislative resolution focused on how member states should be legally required to carry out so-called proportionality tests before adopting new laws or regulations for professional services in...

