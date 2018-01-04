FDA Warning On Stem Cell Co. Keeps Up Heat On Industry

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accused a stem cell laboratory Thursday of production violations that potentially jeopardized patient safety, the latest evidence of the agency's stepped-up enforcement campaign.



The allegations were contained in a statement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and a publicly released warning letter. At issue is manufacturing by New Jersey-based American CryoStem Corp., which isolates stem cells from fat tissue for use in regenerative procedures that purportedly help with aging and injuries.



Manufacturing steps performed by American CryoStem “alter the original relevant...

To view the full article, register now.