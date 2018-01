Punish Politicians Who Support Sanctuaries, ICE Chief Says

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan urged the U.S. Department of Justice to criminally prosecute politicians from sanctuary jurisdictions in an interview Tuesday with Fox News, earning both blowback and support from immigrant policy groups.



Homan directed his critiques at the state of California in particular, which officially became a sanctuary state Monday after Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law in October. He asserted that politicians should be held "personally accountable" for the crimes of undocumented immigrants and warned that he...

