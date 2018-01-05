Woman Gets 4 Years Over $2M Medicare Kickback Scheme

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Louisiana woman convicted of involvement in a $2 million home health Medicare kickback scheme was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison, according to prosecutors.



Kim Ricard was convicted on Sept. 12 of eight counts related to a scheme in which eight home health agencies would pay kickbacks for referrals of Medicare patients. A co-defendant, Milton Diaz, pled guilty in July, according to prosecutors in the Eastern District of Louisiana. His sentencing is set for April 12.



Sentencing-related documents in the case are not available...

