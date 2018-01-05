Ex-Slaughter And May Atty Named New FCA Chairman
Charles Randell will take up the five-year role at the U.K.'s financial regulator in April, the Treasury has announced. He was also named as chairman of the watchdog for the U.K.'s payment systems industry, the Payment Systems Regulator, starting on the same date.
The FCA chairman is responsible for formulating the authority's strategy and...
