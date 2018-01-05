Ex-Slaughter And May Atty Named New FCA Chairman

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 12:34 PM GMT) -- A former partner at Slaughter and May, who advised HM Treasury on bank resolutions during the financial crisis, has been appointed the new chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority, it was announced Friday.



Charles Randell will take up the five-year role at the U.K.'s financial regulator in April, the Treasury has announced. He was also named as chairman of the watchdog for the U.K.'s payment systems industry, the Payment Systems Regulator, starting on the same date.



The FCA chairman is responsible for formulating the authority's strategy and...

