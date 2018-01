UK Loans Co. Sues Surveyor For £1.9M Over 'Valuation Error'

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 2:54 PM GMT) -- A loans company has filed a suit at the High Court in London against Countrywide Surveyors Ltd. for £1.9 million ($2.6 million) in damages, claiming that the property surveyor was negligent and in breach of contract when it signed off an allegedly inaccurate valuation report in January 2012.



Staffordshire-based Central Bridging Loans Ltd. said that a Countrywide report it relied on to provide loans had concluded that a property was worth £1.3 million, yet the “correct value” was later found to be only £840,000, according to...

