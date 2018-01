Verdict Expected Next Week In Tesco Accounting Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 6:44 PM GMT) -- A London Crown Court jury is expected to hand down a verdict next week in the criminal trial of three former Tesco PLC executives accused of fraud and false accounting in one of the most high-profile cases brought by the Serious Fraud Office, an agency spokesman told Law360 on Friday.



The three men — who were all senior managers at Tesco — are standing trial over allegedly “cooking the books” at the British supermarket giant before the company announced it had overstated its profits by around...

