Apollo-Backed Home Security Co. ADT Launches $2B IPO

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- ADT Inc. on Friday set terms for an estimated $2 billion initial public offering, moving forward with plans to return to public markets nearly two years after private equity giant Apollo Global Management LLC acquired the home security services giant and took it private.



Boca Raton, Florida-based ADT plans to offer 111.1 million shares priced between $17 and $19, raising $2 billion at midpoint, and using most proceeds to repay debt. The IPO could raise $2.3 billion if underwriters buy an additional 16.7 million shares priced...

