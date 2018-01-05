US Authorities Seek Record Amount Of Amazon Customer Data

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- The federal government is asking Amazon.com Inc. to turn over more customer data than it has at any time in the company’s history, the e-commerce giant has announced.



Amazon said in its latest transparency report on Dec. 29 that in the first half of 2017, it responded to 1,936 subpoenas, search warrants and other court orders from U.S. authorities seeking customer data stored on its cloud computing service. That number is a spike from the number in its previous biannual report, for the last six months...

