US Authorities Seek Record Amount Of Amazon Customer Data

By Ben Kochman

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- The federal government is asking Amazon.com Inc. to turn over more customer data than it has at any time in the company’s history, the e-commerce giant has announced.

Amazon said in its latest transparency report on Dec. 29 that in the first half of 2017, it responded to 1,936 subpoenas, search warrants and other court orders from U.S. authorities seeking customer data stored on its cloud computing service. That number is a spike from the number in its previous biannual report, for the last six months...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular