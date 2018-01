SEC's Ponzi Suit Against DC Atty Dumped As 'Thin Gruel'

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday tossed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit accusing a Washington, D.C., lawyer and real estate agent of aiding her brother’s $14.5 million Ponzi scheme, ruling the SEC’s evidence of her involvement within the statute of limitations period was “pretty thin gruel.”



In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said he would be granting defendant Cheryl L. Jones’ bid to dismiss the suit, which alleged that Jones “directly or indirectly” sold the unregistered securities offered by her...

To view the full article, register now.