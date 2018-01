FTC Says Letting Nurses Work Independently May Benefit Pa.

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- Allowing qualified nurses to practice and prescribe medication on their own after working with a doctor for three years would likely benefit competition and anyone seeking health care in Pennsylvania, the Federal Trade Commission has told a state legislator.



Responding to a request for comment by Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, Franklin and Fulton counties, on the competitive impact of H.B. 100, the federal agency said Wednesday that as long as safety concerns are considered, the changes proposed in the Pennsylvania House bill would likely benefit the...

