PolyMet Nabs Draft Mine Permit From Minn.

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued a draft permit to mine for PolyMet Mining Corp.’s proposed open-pit copper and nickel operation for the northeastern part of the state, providing an initial victory for a project that must still receive several state and federal approvals.



A public comment period will run until early March on the draft permit, which includes state-imposed conditions such as requirements to fully reclaim the mine and conduct monitoring. The state would also require PolyMet to provide financial assurances that...

To view the full article, register now.