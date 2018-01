BREAKING: DOL Scraps Intern Test In Move To Court-Favored Approach

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor endorsed a new test Friday for assessing whether interns qualify as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, aligning itself with the so-called primary beneficiary standard that several appellate courts have adopted and rescinding agency guidance from 2010.



The DOL embraced a seven-factor test for determining interns' status that was laid out by the Second Circuit in its 2015 ruling in Glatt v. Fox Searchlight Pictures Inc., which held that the "primary beneficiary" test should be the way to distinguish employees...

