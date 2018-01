High Court To Consider Internet Retail Taxes' Reach

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 2:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear South Dakota’s challenge to Quill v. North Dakota, setting the stage for the high court to decide whether states may compel retailers that do not have a physical presence within their borders to collect and remit use tax.



The case, which stemmed from a South Dakota law requiring certain remote sellers to collect and remit use tax to the state whether or not they have a physical presence there, is the current best hope for those who...

