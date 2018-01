Commodities Firm Hit With $7.6M Suit Over Defaulted Loan

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 7:36 PM GMT) -- Lender Aero II SÀRL is suing Liberty Commodities Ltd., a logistics company specializing in international steel and metal industries, for around $7.6 million it alleges it’s owed under a loan facility used by Liberty to buy nickel-based commodities, according to court documents.



The lender is also suing Liberty Commodities Group Pte. Ltd. and Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House Group, which stood as corporate and personal guarantors, respectively, to the loan facility, according to Aero II's claim filed with the High Court in London on...

