Commodities Firm Resolves $7.6M Loan Facility Claim

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 7:36 PM GMT) -- Liberty Commodities Ltd. has successfully resolved a legal claim brought against it by lender Aero II SARL, ending a short-lived legal dispute over alleged fee owed under a $25 million loan facility, a spokesman for the logistics and commodities business confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday.



The settlement reached on Dec 19 — only days after the action was originally filed — ends the lender’s claim that it was entitled to $7.6 million it alleged it was owed under a loan facility it said Liberty had used...

