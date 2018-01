Cryptocurrency Broker Sued For €1.8M Over Unpaid Invoices

Law360, London (January 8, 2018, 4:30 PM GMT) -- An online financial broker is being sued by Investoo Ltd., a firm offering performance-based marketing, for around €1.8 million ($2.2 million) in allegedly unpaid fees after a contract to market the broker’s foreign exchange and cryptocurrency business went sour.



Investoo, which claims to be the world’s largest cryptocurrency and forex performance-marketing company, says IQ Option Europe Ltd. has refused to pay it for internet traffic that it generated for the firm. Investoo took legal action after IQ Option pulled the plug on the deal to steer cryptocurrency,...

To view the full article, register now.