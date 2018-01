Allen & Overy Regains Appeals Wiz From NY AG

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- A former Allen & Overy LLP litigation partner has returned to the fold after two years as assistant solicitor general for the Office of the New York Attorney General, working largely on appeals matters, the firm announced.



Andrew Rhys Davies had an active Second Circuit calendar while with the state, where he made a two-year commitment starting in January 2016. Davies will now return to a litigation practice centered on financial and securities cases and some cross-border work, at a firm whose culture he said on Tuesday...

