Arcapita Puts Up $100M For Lighting, Signage Co.

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 1:48 PM EST) -- Islamic private equity and real estate investor Arcapita Group has purchased a provider of signage and lighting for United States businesses for more than $100 million, the company said Monday.



Bahrain-based Arcapita Group Holdings Ltd. will purchase Ohio-based MC Sign Co., which provides lighting services and signage to over 275 companies across the U.S. in various industries including retail, banking and hospitality.



"We are excited to complete a U.S. private equity transaction and pleased to partner with the management team at MC Sign to help grow...

