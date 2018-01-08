Arcapita Puts Up $100M For Lighting, Signage Co.
Bahrain-based Arcapita Group Holdings Ltd. will purchase Ohio-based MC Sign Co., which provides lighting services and signage to over 275 companies across the U.S. in various industries including retail, banking and hospitality.
"We are excited to complete a U.S. private equity transaction and pleased to partner with the management team at MC Sign to help grow...
