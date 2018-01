Texas Couple Gets Prison In Enslaved Nigerian Nanny Case

Law360, Houston (January 8, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday ordered a married couple from Katy, Texas, to pay $121,035 in restitution to a woman they had enslaved as their nanny and also sentenced them each to seven months in prison, seven months of home confinement, and three years of probation to follow.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sandra Nsobundu, 49, pled guilty to unlawful conduct related to the forced labor of the nanny, while her husband, Chudy Nsobundu, 57, pled guilty to visa fraud. U.S. District Judge...

