WTO Solar Fight Lacks Legal Basis To Prolong, India Says

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 1:50 PM EST) -- The Indian government has rejected the Trump administration’s bid to begin imposing retaliatory tariffs in a long-running World Trade Organization scrap over solar energy rules, saying that the United States has “no legal basis” to punish India, according to WTO documents published Monday.



Last month, India claimed that it eliminated rules governing its solar energy sector that the WTO had ruled illegal, ostensibly closing the book on a case brought by the U.S. in 2013. But the U.S. soon said that India was still out of...

