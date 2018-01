Allergan Fights To Keep Live Testimony In Asacol Trial

Law360, Boston (January 8, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Allergan PLC and subsidiary Warner Chilcott Ltd. asked a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday to block a group of unions and grocers from replacing witness testimony with recorded depositions in the antitrust class action set to go to trial in two weeks.



End payors of anti-inflammatory drug Asacol claimed the pharmaceutical companies want free rein to blare selective deposition clips themselves.



U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper said she will rule by Thursday on the motions to strike each other’s use of depositions ahead...

