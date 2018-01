Trump Signs Two Orders To Speed Rural Broadband

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- Citing expanded rural broadband as a top priority for his administration, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday that open additional funding mechanisms for internet infrastructure and streamline certain tower installation projects.



On stage at the American Farm Bureau’s national convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump called the pair of orders “the first step to expand access to broadband internet in rural America,” and he said it will help farmers and other rural residents “compete on a level playing field.”



According to the White House,...

