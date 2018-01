Defrauded Investors Must Arbitrate Under FINRA: 6th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday affirmed a district court’s decision that a brokerage firm must engage in a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration with a couple that was persuaded to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in low-quality investments, saying the investments in question happened in the context of the couple’s customer relationship with the firm.



The Sixth Circuit said a lower court was right to find that it was "in the context of” Wilson-Davis & Co. Inc.’s business activities that a $565,000 wire made its...

