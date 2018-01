Google Memo Author Sues Over Anti-Male Bias

Law360, San Francisco (January 8, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- A former Google Inc. software engineer who was fired after authoring a divisive memo criticizing the company's diversity policies hit the tech giant with a putative class action in California court Monday, claiming Google discriminates against conservative, Caucasian men who support President Donald Trump.



In a 62-page complaint, former Google engineer James Damore, along with fellow ex-employee David Gudeman, accuse the company of singling out conservatives and terminating their employment when they share their conservative views with their colleagues. They also claim that Google fosters an...

