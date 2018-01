Alston & Bird Nabs Gibson Dunn Enviro Pros In Calif.

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP said Monday that it has bolstered its environmental litigation offerings with the addition of a pair of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorneys in Los Angeles, including a partner with extensive experience handling high-profile matters affecting the oil and gas industry.



Jeffrey Dintzer comes to the firm as a partner with almost three decades of experience helping clients navigate complex litigation and administrative proceedings relating to environmental issues, land-use concerns and the oil and gas sector. He is accompanied by former Gibson...

